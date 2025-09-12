Atumn Kings Get Set To Rock RIFF Fest With Big Things Coming In 2026

It was nice to see Jake Diab and Joe Coccimiglio from Autumn Kings back in the WRIF studios. Jake, with a vintage WRIF hat, which he explained he got from Joe's uncle's thrift store in Windsor called Bosuns. Nice shout-out to them!

It Was Amazing!

...that's how they described their tour of Europe earlier this year. They said the rock fans over there are a different breed. "There's like a different...they wear it on their sleeve. And they do here in America, too, but it was visceral." Jake told me. They said some fans followed them around the continent. Some of their family members also made the trek to see them over there.

Through long flights and traveling, Jake said he wouldn't change it for anything.

A New Album In The Works For 2026

They couldn't discuss it too much, but it will be released in the first part of 2026. They did say there are 11 songs on the record. "It's a labor of love," Jake said about writing and picking the tracks that make the final product.

They worked with Marty Bak at SLR Studios in Windsor. "The fact that you find a guy like that in Windsor is crazy," Jake added. He said you mostly find guys of his ilk in the bigger cities like Toronto or L.A..

How Do They Describe Autumn Kings

"It's the heaviest we've gone," Joe said about the upcoming album. "We're a rock band at the end of the day. When people see us, they say, "That was a great rock show," Jake added.

We also discussed their Canadian musical heroes. Billy Talent was at the top of the list for Joe and Jake. Three Days Grace was an influence on the guys, also.