The Monroe Comic-Con Is Back This Weekend
The Monroe Comic Con returns this weekend to the FMB Expo Center. Over 200 vendors and artist booths, 20-plus celebrity and comic industry guests, food trucks, cosplay, and other contests! There are also live interactive panels!
I go every year. Gary and his crew do a great job with this con. Don't miss it. Some of the things you'll see there, and some of the people you can meet, are below....
Guests include former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn. NHL legend and hometown favorite, Darren McCarty, along with wrestling icons Sergeant Slaughter, Rhino, and "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. Plus, one of the most vicious defencemen to ever patrol the blue line, Red Wing Valdimir Konstantinov.
Get your tickets now directly from their website at:
at www.purplepass.com/MCC13 or at Our House Games in Monroe, Michigan!
Tickets will also be available at the door. Admission is free for children 8 and under with a paid adult ticket. Plenty of free parking!
There's also a special photo package for wrestling fans.
We'll see you this Friday and Saturday in Monroe!