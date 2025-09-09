Contests
The Monroe Comic-Con Is Back This Weekend

Meltdown

The Monroe Comic Con returns this weekend to the FMB Expo Center. Over 200 vendors and artist booths, 20-plus celebrity and comic industry guests, food trucks, cosplay, and other contests! There are also live interactive panels!

I go every year. Gary and his crew do a great job with this con. Don't miss it. Some of the things you'll see there, and some of the people you can meet, are below....

Guests include former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn. NHL legend and hometown favorite, Darren McCarty, along with wrestling icons Sergeant Slaughter, Rhino, and "The Franchise" Shane Douglas. Plus, one of the most vicious defencemen to ever patrol the blue line, Red Wing Valdimir Konstantinov.

Get your tickets now directly from their website at:

https://www.monroecomic-con.com/event-list or

at www.purplepass.com/MCC13 or at Our House Games in Monroe, Michigan! 

Tickets will also be available at the door. Admission is free for children 8 and under with a paid adult ticket. Plenty of free parking! 

There's also a special photo package for wrestling fans.

We'll see you this Friday and Saturday in Monroe!

Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
