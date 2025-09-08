Taylor Momsen Makes Comeback With First Song in Four Years, Reveals Bad Company Tribute Album

After a long wait, The Pretty Reckless unleashed "For I Am Death" on September 5. The track marks their return following a packed 15-month stint with AC/DC, and it's their first single in four years. Next month, they'll join other artists on a special Bad Company tribute record.

"This is just the beginning, and the next 12 months is going to be insane. We have a lot on the horizon, a lot of different things, some of them are going to take you by surprise," said lead singer Taylor Momsen to Loudwire Nights.

Fresh off AC/DC's Power Up Tour, which ended on August 21, the band helped pack venues across 61 shows. "I think we've made a lifelong connection here. They're just the greatest people, and they are what rock and roll is meant to be. This has been a dream come true," Momsen said.

Since 2009, The Pretty Reckless has rocked stages worldwide. With Momsen's vocals, Ben Phillips on guitar, Mark Damon handling bass, and Jamie Perkins playing drums, they've sold over a million records.

On October 24, fans will hear the band's take on "All Right Now" as part of Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company. The 1970 hit gets fresh treatment from the rock group.