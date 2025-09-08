Papa Roach Backstage Pass

Papa Roach and Rise Against bring the “Rise Of The Roach” tour to Pine Knob on September 28. There are tickets still available for the show, and this is your LAST CHANCE to win PLUS you could score The Riff’s Backstage Pass.

Be listening to score tickets when you hear the cue to call and below is a bonus chance at winning tickets. If you win, you’ll also qualify to grab our Backstage Pass. One Grand Prize winner will grab passes to meet Papa Roach and Rise Against before the show and then will rock out that night with tickets in the Pavilion.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 8 and 11:59pm, September 23 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 24, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Lawn Tickets to Papa Roach and Rise Against on September 28. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers and will receive One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets and One (1) Pair of Passes To Meet Papa Roach and Rise Against. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.