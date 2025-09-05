The Used Reveals Split EP Project and Teases Stadium Tour With My Chemical Romance Members for 2026

During their Australian tour, The Used's frontman Bert McCracken shared that a split EP is in the works with select My Chemical Romance members. Stadium shows might follow as well. Tour talk about stadiums came with a dash of wit. "They've been just begging us to tour, and we're like, Stadiums? Nah, we'll do the 1200 cap," McCracken quipped. He also said that a larger tour could happen soon.

McCracken spilled details about the album to Rolling Stone AU/NZ. He said, "There's a big plan for next year. We're doing a split EP, not with My Chemical Romance, but with just half the band. We've joined forces via a super group.”

The bands share a rich history. Back in 2005, they joined voices for a good cause. Their cover of "Under Pressure," a Queen and Bowie classic, helped tsunami victims in South Asia. Through the 2000s, they hit stages together until My Chemical Romance split in 2013.

Right now, The Used marks 25 years of music across Australia. Fans get full runs of three classic albums: their 2002 debut, 2004's In Love and Death, and 2007's Lies for the Liars.