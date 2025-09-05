Old Castle Rouge Monastery Becomes Detroit’s New Career Training Hub

Inside a grand 1920s structure, the Detroit Training Center is setting up its new home. The 40,000-square-foot former Castle Rouge Monastery will soon buzz with students learning trades.

"So, not only was Castle Rouge incredibly well preserved, but it's also just a beautiful example of how space can continue to give back to its community after its original use has been exhausted," said Talia Greenberg, DTC's sustainability program manager, according to WXYZ.

This brick giant, once filled with prayers and hymns, has found a new purpose. Its chapel and choir rooms now hosts community gatherings.

"Currently, we use this as our banquet hall. We have large meetings in here, we open it up to the community as well for their events," Greenberg said.

Since 2012, the Detroit Training Center has helped shaped thousands of futures and made an impact on the city. "We've served over 11,000 students in Detroit, and most of them stay in the community," Greenberg said.

The vast space opens new doors. "We're also developing new programs because of just the extreme increase in space. We're hoping to serve more students and have more offerings for the community and for our trades network as well," Greenberg said.

Graduate Eric Sampson speaks from experience about the center's value. After completing their six-week heavy machinery program, he shared: "It's more exposure. If you're really serious about getting trained or trying to get your certification, that is the place you want to consider to go to because they're behind you 100%."

From study rooms to meeting spaces and former dormitories, the old monastery will soon be repurposed to link local groups with businesses.

"We're hoping to signal...that we're ready to be a hub. So, come visit us, be a member of our community, and we will see what we can do to support you in your career or in your existing business," Greenberg said.