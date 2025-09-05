Oakland County Turns on New Traffic Light System To Help I-96 Flow Better and Make Roads Safer

This week, traffic signals lit up across Interstate 96's entrance ramps in Oakland County. This marks the first full activation of signals along the freeway's Flex Route.

The signals control traffic flow between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 junction. When freeway speeds dip under 60 mph, the lights switch from flashing yellow to a red-green cycle.

The system now runs at eight key points: both sides of Milford Road leading to eastbound I-96, southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96, Wixom Road to westbound I-96, and multiple entry spots at Novi Road in both directions.

At signal-equipped ramps, cars must split into two lanes and wait at marked lines. Green lights alternate between lanes, allowing single vehicles to merge onto the highway one at a time.

"The idea is to eliminate side crashes that come from merging or rear-end crashes. We are trying to eliminate as much of that as we can by controlling oncoming traffic and when it is allowed to merge," Cross said according to FOX 2 Detroit.

Smart sensors watch both highway and ramp conditions. This tech prevents backups onto local streets while tracking traffic patterns. Yellow flashing lights signal normal merging most hours.

Ignoring a red signal brings stiff penalties. Michigan courts can impose fines from $100 to $350, with possible jail stays up to 93 days plus two license points.

The Flex Route works on set times. Morning commuters gain an extra eastbound lane from 6 to 9 a.m., while afternoon drivers get an added westbound lane between 3:30 and 6 p.m.