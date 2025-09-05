Michigan’s Top Halloween Candy is a Fruity Treat

It's not too early to start planning for Halloween, and the same is true for finding the perfect Halloween candy to hand out. The first day of autumn is on Sept. 22, 2025, so Halloween is right around the corner. As the Farmer's Almanac explains, "In mid-September each year, we greet the fall season with the arrival of the fall equinox (otherwise known as the autumnal equinox). This is the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator, and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to see more darkness than daylight." So, get ready, because Halloween is upon us.

The State's Most Popular Halloween Candy

The crew at Reader's Digest has put together a feature about the most popular Halloween candy in each state. "It’s that time of year again when children dress up in spooktacular Halloween costumes and parade around neighborhoods in search of the most popular Halloween candy," they note. "Thanks to trick-or-treaters and fans of the ghoul-y holiday, it's more popular than ever—data analytics app Analyzify reports that Halloween spending is forecast to reach approximately $11.7 billion in 2025."

So, what's the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan? It's Starburst candy, so it's a fruity treat with no chocolate. They add that the No. 1 most popular Halloween candy in the entire country is M&M's, followed by Reese's Cups and Sour Patch Kids. Oddly, candy corn, this girl's favorite candy, is only the most popular candy in Utah.