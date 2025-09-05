Falling In Reverse: The Riff Ticket Upgrade

Be listening to win tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus shot to win. If you do you will qualify for the grand prize…one winner will get a Vinyl Album and Poster from Falling In Reverse AND will upgrade their seats into the pavilion for the show!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 5 and 11:59pm, September 15 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Lawn Tickets to Falling In Reverse on September 19. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers and will receive One (1) Pair of Pavilion Tickets, One (1) Falling In Reverse Vinyl, and One (1) Falling In Reverse Poster. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.