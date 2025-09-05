Detroit’s Tech Scene Takes off With $700K Startup Fund, Apple Manufacturing Academy Launch

Two major tech moves are shaking up Detroit. A new $700,000 fund backs local startups while an Apple Manufacturing Academy opens its doors. These steps aim to keep bright minds in the city while teaching workers about AI and smart production methods.

The city's startup fund will split money between quick-start and growth grants. Twenty companies can get $15,000 to begin, while six more established firms might land $50,000 each. To qualify, businesses must call Detroit home or have founders who worked there recently. Bigger grants need proof of $100,000 in outside money. Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) will manage the fund.

Downtown's First National Building now hosts the Apple Manufacturing Academy. This no-cost program mixes Apple's tech know-how with Michigan State University's manufacturing skills. In the program, small factories can learn to use AI and other technology in their work.

"We're thrilled to welcome companies from across the country to the Apple Manufacturing Academy starting next month," said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer according to Nucamp.

The city keeps pushing tech forward. Smart drones now check buildings for wasted energy. They've found 460 spots where better insulation could cut power bills by 22%.

At the University of Michigan, a $5.5 million grant funds work on smart CPR devices. These tools tell rescuers right away if they're pressing hard enough to keep blood moving.

State officials think AI could bring big changes - 130,000 new jobs and $70 billion in growth. They've started teaching programs to get workers ready.

"Michigan needs to take action now to make sure we stay ahead in the future – creating a resilient economy for our residents and employers," said Susan Corbin, Director of Michigan's Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.

Local power firms DTE and Consumers Energy rush to meet tech needs. They're building enough power for huge data centers - about 7 gigawatts worth of projects, with nearly half almost ready to start.

"We're seeing a lot of interest in Michigan because we have excess capacity," said Joi Harris, DTE President and COO.