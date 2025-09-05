Detroit Study Shows Ticket Tax Could Bring in $47M, Lower Property Taxes

A tax on sports and show tickets in Detroit might pull in $46.9 million per year. This cash could cut home taxes for locals, based on fresh findings from Michigan's Citizens Research Council.

The plan would add 3% to 10% to ticket costs at major spots like Comerica Park and Ford Field. At 3%, the city would get $14.1 million each year. Push it to 10%, and that number jumps to $46.9 million.

"Detroit stands alone as the largest city in this role, with four major professional sports teams, concert halls, theaters, and other venues that attract attendees from throughout Southeast Michigan and beyond," said Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council, accordig to Metro Times.

State officials, city leaders, and voters must approve the tax first. Most big U.S. cities charge such fees, but Detroit does not.

The Tigers could add up to $6.5 million yearly, while Red Wings games might bring $7.7 million. Lions games could add $3.3 million, and Pistons matches could net $4.3 million more.

Past data shows these fees don't stop people from buying tickets. "Looking at other cities, it doesn't seem people change behaviors because of these taxes," Lupher said per WXYZ.

The city wants this money to slash property taxes, which rank among the nation's steepest. This could mean up to a 25% drop in what owners pay the city each year.