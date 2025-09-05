Detroit Montessori School Files Emergency Motion To Block Chick-Fil-a Building Just 6 Feet From Playground

A Detroit Montessori school has gone to court, trying to halt construction of a Chick-fil-A that sits mere steps from their kids' play space. The planned drive-thru breaks city rules that call for a 500-foot gap between fast food businesses and schools.

With 116 students from infants to kindergartners, The Giving Tree Montessori claims Verus Development Group and Chick-fil-A ignored zoning laws. Despite the legal clash, crews keep working at the Mack Avenue site.

"The construction borders the school playground, exposing children to heavy machinery and construction activities on the opposite side of the fence," school owner Renee Chown stated in court papers according to Metro Times. "The playground has had to be shrunken to shield everyone from flying debris and construction activities."

Police stepped in twice when builders got dangerously close to playing children. The chaos pushed two families to withdraw their kids from enrollment.

A past city zoning chief, Tonja Bolden Stapleton, backed the school's case. She wrote that city officials wrongly rushed permits without checking rules about drive-thrus and buffer zones.

The city claims the 500-foot rule doesn't stick since The Giving Tree's school zoning came through in June 2024 - after the fast food project got its green light. But the school's lawyers say this timing trick puts profit before child safety.

This massive fast-food restaurant aims to serve 1,700 cars daily from its 3,000-square-foot space, targeting $10 million in yearly sales.

"My concern is the noise, the pollution from the exhaust pipes and, most of all, the safety of our children," Chown said per Fox 2 Detroit. "We didn't think Wayne County would ever approve this, and we were in a total state of shock when they did."

At public meetings, locals fought hard against the plan. City officials first blocked it last October, worried about traffic jams. But appeals board members flipped that choice in March.