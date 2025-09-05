300 Artists Set To Show Their Work at Rochester’s Art & Apples Festival This Weekend

Paint Creek Center for the Arts brings art to life as 300 creators gather at the 59th Art & Apples Festival. The event runs September 5-7, 2025 at Rochester Municipal Park. Artists from coast to coast will fill the park, making it one of the nation's top juried art shows.

Works span 16 types of art - from bold paintings to shimmering glass pieces. "This might be the only time that they come to Michigan all year," said Shaun Hayes, executive director of Paint Creek Center for the Arts, according to The Detroit News.

Metal artist Lenny Sadro bends and shapes scrap into wild creatures. His work turns old bike parts and kitchen tools into striking animal forms. "I like taking things that were never meant to be together, then after I've put them together, they look like they've always belonged together," Sadro said.

Clay artist Danielle Rancilio crafts one-of-a-kind stoneware. "I personally would rather have a little handmade quirky thing than something that everybody has," Rancilio said. Her pieces catch eyes with their mix of function and whimsy.

Watch art come alive through hands-on demos. Glass melts and spins into new shapes. Clay transforms on spinning wheels. Painters catch scenes on canvas under open skies. At the Creation Station, Michigan artists show their skills in real-time.

Sweet treats fill the air with fall scents. Bakers serve up fresh apple pies and flaky strudel. New twists on classics appear too - think apple-filled macarons and sweet-tart caramel apple pizza slices.

Money raised keeps art flowing year-round. The festival funds Paint Creek's classes, shows, and work with local groups. A small $5 gift at the gate helps art grow in the community.

Gates open Friday at 2 p.m. Find the fun at Rochester Municipal Park, 400 6th Street. Skip parking hassles - catch free shuttle buses from Rochester High School. Leave pets at home - no dogs allowed during festival hours.