Powerwolf & Dragonforce: Go For Free On Midnight Metal

101 WRIF and Midnight Metal welcome

Powerwolf and Dragonforce to the Motor City!

Masonic Theatre | September 18th.

101 WRIF and Midnight Metal present Powerwolf and Dragonforce when they take the stage at The Masonic Theatre on September 18. There are tickets for this show still available, and Midnight Metal has your chance to win your way in!

Below for the chance to score your tickets to check out Powerwolf and Dragonforce for free with Midnight Metal.\

ENTER BELOW