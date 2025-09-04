GWAR: Win With Midnight Metal
101 WRIF and Midnight Metal are excited to present GWAR when they bring “The Return Of GOR GOR” show with Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture to the Crofoot Ballroom on September 17. Tickets are still available, and this is your shot to win and get in for FREE!
Enter to win below for the chance to score your tickets to check out GWAR for free with Midnight Metal.
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:45 am, September 4 and 11:59pm, September 14 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to GWAR on September 17. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.