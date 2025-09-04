GWAR: Win With Midnight Metal

GWAR

September 17 | Crofoot Ballroom

101 WRIF and Midnight Metal are excited to present GWAR when they bring “The Return Of GOR GOR” show with Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture to the Crofoot Ballroom on September 17. Tickets are still available, and this is your shot to win and get in for FREE!

Enter to win below for the chance to score your tickets to check out GWAR for free with Midnight Metal.

ENTER BELOW