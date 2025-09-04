Deftones’ New Album Hits #1 on Four Billboard Rock Charts, Breaks Streaming Records

Deftones' latest album, private music, is doing great in the charts, selling 87,000 units in its first week.

The record claimed the top spot across Billboard's rock charts, Top Rock and Alternative, Rock, Alternative, and Hard Rock Albums. This marks a first for the band on the Top Rock & Alternative list. It's also at number five on the main Billboard 200 chart.

Their track "My Mind Is a Mountain" also got to the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay list. After three decades in the game, this is their first Billboard number one.

Their next hit, "Infinite Source", got to the top spot on Hot Hard Rock Songs. The track got 4.2 million U.S. streams. "My Mind Is a Mountain" is at number two, with 3.2 million streams and 3.1 million radio plays.

The band is very well-represented on the Hot Hard Rock Songs. Their tracks own the top six spots, while all eleven album songs are in the top sixteen. This hasn't happened since Linkin Park and Sleep Token's runs in 2020.

Young fans keep finding their way to Deftones through social media. Classic tracks like "Entombed," "Cherry Waves," and "Sextape" are gaining popularity on TikTok.

The band hit the road last month to back their new work. At their Vancouver show, they paid tribute to Mastodon's late guitar wizard Brent Hinds with "Entombed."