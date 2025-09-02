The Progressive Metro Boat Show: Win Tickets Here

The Progressive Metro Boat Show is happening September 11 to 14 at the Lake St. Clair Metropark. This show features hundreds of boats all in one location. This year show features:

Exclusive Boat Show Special Pricing and Discounts

The latest engines, electronics, accessories, and boating gadgets

Just released New 2026 Models

New and Used Boats including Cruisers, Pontoons, Fishing Boats, and more

Plus a Tiki Bar featuring Michigan Craft Beers and Hard Ciders along with Live Music every day

Tickets are available now at www.metroboatshow.net and Kids 12 and under are FREE! Plus The Riff is hooking you up! Below you can enter to win a Four Pack of tickets to check out The Progressive Metro Boat Show.

