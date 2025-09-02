Riff Fest: You Could Be A V.I.P.

Riff Fest will be at Pine Knob on Saturday, September 20 with Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace co-headlining. And the show will also feature Return To Dust, Escape The Fate, Miss May I, The Haunt, and Autumn Kings! Limited Tickets are still available , and we have your LAST CHANCES to win…plus you could be a Riff Fest V.I.P.!!

Listen to win tickets to the show instantly, and below is your bonus shot to win. If you win you will also qualify to join us at the show as a Riff Fest V.I.P. You’ll grab passes to our Riff Fest V.I.P. Party that day and then will head down to The Pit to check out Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 2 and 11:59pm, September 15, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Riff Fest on September 20. A maximum of Thirteen (13) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. Five (5) Grand Prize Winners will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of VIP Party Passes and One (1) Pair of Pit Tickets. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.