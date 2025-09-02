Dream Theater: Win With the Riff!

Dream Theater will be at The Fox Theatre on September 21 when they bring their “Parasomnia Tour” to The Motor City. Tickets are still available , and this is your final shot to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, September 2 and 11:59pm, September 14 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Dream Theater on September 21. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.