Most Iconic Movies Based on Horses

Horses have been around for over 55 million years. While originally the size of a small dog, they have come a long way since their humble beginnings in North America. Wild horses roamed undisturbed and free until about 5000 years ago when early humans started capturing horses for their meat and milk primarily.

It wasn’t until hundreds of years later that humans started domesticating horses and utilizing them as an alternative method of transportation. Of course, with humanity horses are also a tool for combat. Horses played a key role in nearly all successful medieval armies. This was because a strong cavalry was often one of the most important pieces of a military force.

Horses in Movies

In the modern world, horses are rarely used in military combat. They still are used for domestic duties such as plowing, pulling carriages, as well as the professional show world. With all the history that goes with horses, some pretty amazing movies have come out about these majestic creatures. Let’s look at some of the most iconic horse movies of all time.

Black Beauty (1994)

This is not to be confused with the remake under the same name. The 1994 film with Sean Bean was a movie that dominated my childhood. Having watched this movie hundreds of times as a kid. Rewatching this film as an adult gave me a different emotional perspective.

This movie shows us what humans are capable of. The good, the bad and the beautiful. The entire film is told through the eyes of the main character and stallion Black Beauty. For any horse fan this a must watch! Fair warning it will tug at your heart strings.

Sea Biscuit

The beautiful and emotional tale of a depression era racehorse who rallies an entire nation. What makes this film so powerful is the symbolism at work. During the depression everyone including the main character are looking to rebuild their lives and they hold onto a dream to get through the dark times. This film is a beautifully example of hope and inspiration. Give it a watch for sure.

Secretariat

An incredibly inspirational movie about a legendary horse named Secretariat. He is the greatest racehorse to ever live, and in this movie, you find out why!

Spirit

An amazing soundtrack, stunning visuals and the unbelievable tale of a wild stallion who will not go down without a fight. Spirit is arguably my all-time favorite movie about horses. It's a film about freedom in its most raw state and displays how delicate the beauty of the world truly is. Also, this film shows the negative and positive impact of humans to an extreme end. This one is fun for the whole family!

War Horse

A young boy buys a horse (Joey) to help with plowing the family farm. He ends up buying the wrong equine for the job. In a sad turn of events his American Warmblood is sold to the military cavalry as World War I begins. He enlists to serve in the war with hope of one day reuniting with Joey.