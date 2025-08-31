What To Expect from The 2025 Michigan Football Season

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore puts his arms around Brandyn Hillman #6 and Justice Haynes #22 after the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a strong opening start to the College Football season. The Wolverines dominated the University of New Mexico Saturday night, defeating the Lobos by a score of 34 to 17. The long-awaited debut of true freshman Quarterback Bryce Underwood did not disappoint.

Although it may not have been the stiffest of competition, Underwood completed 21 of his 31 passes, 1 touchdown and over 250 passing yards. He had a Quarterback rating of 111, threw 0 interceptions and had a completion percentage of 67% in his debut. It’s certainly a promising start for the highly touted 5-star recruit out of Detroit.

(Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Wolverines celebrates with teammates after the game against the New Mexico Lobos. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

There was a feeling of real implosion after the Wolverines 2023 NCAA Championship amid all the scandals. Last season certainly had its rocky moments, but the team rallied and still managed to finish with an 8-5 overall record.

Michigan was still able to defeat their 2 biggest rivals in Michigan State and Ohio State. The team missed the college football playoffs unfortunately. However, I would argue that by Michigan managing to best their rivals in an off year, this means there can only be hope for improvement.

Another Standout from Week 1

Another huge standout in the week 1 win over New Mexico was Justice Haynes. The Junior put on an amazing performance in his first career start at Michigan. Haynes averaged 10 yards per carry, 159 yards, and 3 scores in his Big Ten debut. While Jordan Marshall also carried the ball 11 times, he didn't gain more than 30 yards for the night.

Moving forward it will be important for Michigan to rely on their running backs. Having 2 solid running backs is always better than one. Michigan is always at its best when they have 2 solid backs like former Michigan stars Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum.

(Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images) ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 30: Justice Haynes #22 of the Wolverines runs for a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Ann Arbor,. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Michigan and Expectations for 2025

What should we expect of this 2025 Wolverines squad? The team's recruiting class always seems to focus on the defensive side of the ball, and this has worked well for the school. This is the first time in over a decade that Michigan landed the number 1 overall recruit in the class. Although he is a true Freshman, I believe Michigan’s 2025 season success is very dependent on how far Bryce Underwood takes them.

If Underwood can ball out this year, the sky is the limit on how far this team could go. They may not be immediately back in the College Football Playoffs. But I see a path to this team winning at least 10 games and setting themselves up beautifully for the next 3 years to come!