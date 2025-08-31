The Detroit Tigers 2025 Quest for The World Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: A blue ribbon is seen on the 1981 World Series Trophy in tribute to former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela ahead of Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Valenzuela died on October 22. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As we enter the month of September, the Detroit Tigers sit atop the AL Central with a record of 80-58. The team has been on a tear all season long and has exceeded all expectations after a seemingly uneventful offseason. Detroit finished last year with a record of 86-76.

Detroit shocked the world by having one of the best final 50 game stretches in baseball history in 2024. The team also managed to win the American League Divisional Series against the Houston Astros. Their season ultimately came to an end versus the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS.

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers hits an RBI single. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Detroit Tigers Offseason

The team made some small moves in the offseason adding players like Alex Cobb, Jack Flaherty and Ryan Kahnle. Those 3 players have made little to no impact this year. 1 player has made a significant impact for the organization. That player is Gleyber Torres.

Torres has had a terrific season at the plate for the Tigers and is one of the most patient hitters in the league. He draws walks just about as often as he strikes out which is uncommonly good by modern MLB standards.

What can we expect from the Detroit Tigers the rest of the way? With less than 25 games left in the season, Detroit holds a 9-game lead in the AL Central Division. I expect them to hold strong and finish out the year with the first AL Central pennant in nearly a decade.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 31: Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)