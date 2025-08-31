8 Thrilling Racing Movies That Are a Must See

ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 31: Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 away at the race start during the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 31, 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The recreational sport of racing is an ancient tradition. Humans have been competing in the sport in some way or another for thousands of years. Dating back to the year 1171 BC, the Tailteann games were the first documented running races in history. Fast forward a few hundred years to 776 BC the first Olympic Games were held. The original Olympic games were held in Olympia, Greece and it was a religious festival created to honor the Greek king of the gods Zeus.

Among the events held during the first games were wrestling and long-distance running. Of course, that developed over the course of human history as we domesticated animals and developed high powered technology related to travel.

(Photo by Milos Bicanski /Getty Images) ATHENS, GREECE - MAY 09: The Priestesses perform the Ceremony for the Lighting of the Olympic Flame at the Ancient Stadium during the Rehearsal for the Lighting Ceremony of the Olympic Flame at Ancient Olympia on May 9, 2012 in Olympia, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski /Getty Images)

Early Races

The first race involving an automobile took place in 1867 England. The first automobile race was actually a steam powered car race! We’ve also had our share of history with horse racing as well. While ancient Greece may have featured chariots in these events, they differ a bit from the modern world of horse racing. Modern horse racing can trace its origins back to 17th century Europe.

With the first documented horse races taking place in Hungary in 1827. Horse racing certainly has a different feeling than automobiles, but both are exhilarating to be a part of. Auto racing didn’t get its start in the United States until 1895. The first official U.S. race consisted of a 54-mile round trip from Evanston to Chicago, Illinois.

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) SALISBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Mr Frederick Tett riding Amathus (red/white cap) win The Highclere Castle Horse Feeds 'Carnarvon' Amateur Jockeys' Handicap at Salisbury Racecourse on July 23, 2025 in Salisbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Racing Movies

With a massive following of nearly 1 billion people, the sport of racing has produced countless thrilling movies, documentaries and Tv shows. Between horses, cars, boats, and human sprinters, there are so many great movie options to choose from. We’re going to dive into the best of the best in the world of racing. Keep scrolling to uncover the most thrilling movies about the sport of racing as a whole!

F1: The Movie

An underdog story of a retired formula one racer who comes back after a 30-year absence from the sport. Brad Pitt's character comes back to prove he's still got it and to help his former teammates. Highly recommend this to anyone who loves a good underdog story!

Ford Vs Ferrari

This isn't a list about ranking the best racing movies, however if it were Ford Vs Ferrari may have been number 1. This film is probably the most compelling and realistic racing movie I have ever seen. With an all-star cast, hyper realistic feel to the driving, and a historical plot, this film pulls out all the stops. The rivalry between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960's is an exhilarating tale in movie form.

Le Mans

The first and greatest movie depicting the legendary 24-hour race! One of these races is actually featured in Ford Vs Ferrari as well. But this classic is certainly a must watch for all racing fans.

Secretariat

An incredibly inspirational movie about a legendary horse named Secretariat. He is the greatest racehorse that ever lived, and in this movie you find out why!

Death Race

Death Race is perhaps not critically acclaimed; however, it is a thrilling joyride. With money on the line, competitors do whatever it takes to knock out their opponents. Including murder of course. There is no shortage of action in this movie starring Jason Statham and Tyrese Gibson.

Death Race 2000 (1975)

Similar to the early 2000's film under the same name, Death Race 2000 has a simple premise. Win by any means necessary. It's a gritty film with Sylvester Stallone, Martin Kove, and David Carradine. This certainly a movie worth checking out if you haven't already given it a watch!

Rush

This film is based on a true story and has actually gotten praise for being very accurate to the real tale of the Lauda Hunt rivalry. Even better that family members of those involved in the events have praised the accuracy of the movie which means more. Be sure to check this one out!

The Love Bug (1968)