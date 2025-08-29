This Day in Rock History: August 29

Aug. 29 is the date of many notable events in the rock world throughout the years. On this date, Nirvana and Def Leppard first broke through into the mainstream, and it is also the anniversary of the Beatles' last-ever scheduled show. Keep reading to find out more about what happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important milestones and breakthrough moments in rock occurred on this day.

Def Leppard's album Hysteria reached the top spot of the U.K. Albums Chart. It was their first-ever U.K. No. 1 and catapulted them to global fame, thanks to huge hits like "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Animal." 1991: A Boston-based rock station played Nirvana's second album, Nevermind, in its entirety for the first time. This generated plenty of buzz before its official release, helping launch the band into the mainstream.

Cultural Milestones

Aug. 29 is also pretty important for rock's cultural landscape. Here are some of the standout moments:

Michael Jackson was born on this date in Gary, Indiana. Although he's known as the "King of Pop," Jackson is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and has collaborated with two of the greatest rock guitar players of all time, Eddie Van Halen and Slash. 1966: The Beatles played their final scheduled live concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. After that, the band focused on studio work during their final few years together.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable albums and songs first reached the public on Aug. 29. Two of the most era-defining are:

Roy Orbison released "Pretty Woman" as a single via Monument Records. It quickly became a hit and reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart less than a month later, on Sept. 26. 1994: Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe, which quickly became a huge hit with both audiences and critics. It would go on to exceed seven-time Platinum status in the U.K. and sell more than 8 million copies worldwide, thanks to hit songs like "Supersonic," "Live Forever," and "Cigarettes & Alcohol."