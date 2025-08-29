The Funeral Portrait On Their Crazy Last Year And What’s Coming Up

It's great to reconnect with the guys from The Funeral Portrait. All the boys came by: singer Lee Jennings, guitarists Cody Weissinger and Caleb Freihaut, with bassist Robert Weston, and drummer Homer Umbanhower. Their album Greetings From Suffacate City is about to turn one on September 13th, and it's been a whirlwind year for the boys. From a tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Marilyn Manson, to this summer's tour with Ice Nine Kills.

Before their show locally, they swung by the station to speak with me about everything TFP. You can watch the conversation in the link above. I met the guys for the first time last year as we visited Eloise Insane Asylum. You can hear the audio that was captured here.

New Music From The Funeral Portrait

"A little baby bit...we have less than a handful of stuff" was how Caleb described the progress on new music from the band. He said that they've been pounding the road so hard they haven't had a chance to start on anything new. "We have a small amount, but what we have is exciting." He went on to say it has to be bigger than "Greetings". Lee chimed in, "It has to be next-level because of the tours we've done." He said they're playing to so many new people each night that new fans are discovering the album.

Working With Ivan Moody on "Holy Water

The song 'Holy Water' was released as a single pre-COVID. When they went to re-release the song earlier this year, Ivan Moody from Five Finger Death Punch told the guys he wanted to be on the track. "It just so happens that Ivan liked the song. And he wanted to be on it. It was kind of a magical, weird moment of him being "I want to help this band out. I like them. They're cool, they're different, they're young." Kind of like a torch passing moment, and it just worked."

The guys were nice enough to bring their guitars, so they busted out two songs for us. Their next single is "Dark Thoughts" and "Holy Water".

They also talked about how welcoming the INK band and their fans have been to them. And get this, they're heading off on a European tour this fall. I want them to take me with them!!