Mastodon Set to Record Studio Version of Black Sabbath Hit After Ozzy Tribute Show

Mastodon will create their own version of Black Sabbath's "Supernaut" in the studio. The band shared this while speaking at Bloodstock Open Air, following their performance of the track at the Back To The Beginning tribute for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

"We're definitely recording it," said drummer Brann Dailor to Bloodstock TV, as reported by Blabbermouth. Since the tribute show, the band has kept the song in their nightly set list.

Back To The Beginning took place at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025. The show drew 40,000 fans in person, while another 5.8 million watched through the live stream.

The band got six months' notice to prep for the tribute. "It's the honor of a lifetime," Dailor said during the same interview. "It's better than anything that anybody could ever bestow upon you to be called upon by the giant oak tree that is Black Sabbath."

The July show included performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Lamb of God, and Anthrax, among others. Ozzy first played five songs with his solo band, then joined his old Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for four Sabbath classics.

At 76, Ozzy commanded the stage from a black throne. His words touched the crowd deeply: "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." The night ended with a bang — fireworks lit up the sky as the message blazed: "Thank you for everything, you guys are f*cking amazing. Birmingham Forever."