Metal Queens Join Forces: Poppy, Courtney LaPlante, and Amy Lee Drop Hints About Dream Team Project

Three metal stars posted matching black-and-white photos on their social media channels on Tuesday. The shots showed Evanescence's Amy Lee, Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, and alt-metal artist Poppy side by side in dark attire.

Both Sumerian Records and Pale Chord record labels shared the image on their channels. Then, ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish added it to his Instagram Story.

Fish produced Poppy's Negative Spaces album last fall. "Poppy wanted to do big rock songs, which I can do, I guess," said Fish to NME. "In my mind, she hadn't really put together a body of work that felt super coherent, so that was the challenge."

The producer just wrapped work with Lee and Halsey on "Hand That Feeds" for the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina. Since stepping back from Bring Me The Horizon in 2023, Fish has thrown himself into studio work.

At this year's Grammys, a red carpet mix-up caught attention when a reporter thought LaPlante was Poppy. She played along: "I am Poppy, and I am really happy to be here, nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win.", as reported by NME.

Mike Stringer of Spiritbox also spoke about past work with Fish. "We were really embarrassed, because it's like Jordan's so cool and nice and awesome to work with, that you forget that he's a famous person," LaPlante told the Zach Sang Show.