West Nile Virus Found in Washtenaw County: Health Officials Push for Safety Measures

Tests revealed West Nile virus in mosquito populations across three Washtenaw County cities. The findings came from samples collected August 5 and 8 in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti Township, and Saline.

"This testing confirms there is a possibility of infection in our local area," county health officials said in a statement.

Six Michigan residents contracted West Nile this year. The infections struck individuals in Emmet, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, and Sanilac counties. Washtenaw remains free of human cases so far.

Statewide monitoring has spotted the virus in 126 mosquito groups and sixteen birds during 2025. Late summer marks the peak transmission period, with most infections striking in August and September.

Protection starts with simple steps. Health workers stress using insect repellent, covering up with long clothes, and removing water that sits stagnant where insects breed.

An online EPA tool guides users to pick effective repellents. Simple fixes like patching screen holes and weekly water cleanup also cut risks.

The virus often strikes without symptoms. When signs appear, they're usually mild. Fever, aches, rashes, and swollen glands affect about a quarter of those infected.

Critical cases strike rarely, less than one person in a hundred. These can trigger brain inflammation (meningitis), a dangerous infection of neural tissues.