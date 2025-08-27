Slows Bar Bq Expands to Ann Arbor, Setting up Shop at Old Blue Tractor Location

A Detroit barbecue powerhouse will fire up its grills at 207 E. Washington Street in Ann Arbor this fall. The move marks Slows Bar BQ's third Michigan location, taking the place of the former Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery.

"Get ready for award-winning barbecue, iconic sides, great beers and drinks, and first-class catering from our brand new home in Ann Arbor," announced Slows Bar BQ in a social media post on Monday, according to MLive.

The new restaurant will serve customers through multiple channels. A main dining room seats 80, with a second space holding another 80 guests. The street-side patio adds spots for 40 more diners. Customers can eat in, pick up orders, or get their food through delivery apps.

Terry Perrone, managing director of Slows Bar BQ, said that they plan to staff up with 50 workers. Many jobs might go to U-M students.

This venture springs from a partnership between Slows Holdings LLC, Jackson Dearborn Partners, and Jon Carlson's team, the previous operators of Blue Tractor BBQ.

The brand started smoking meat in Detroit's Corktown back in 2005. As they near their 20th year on Michigan Avenue this September, they've grown to include a takeout-focused location in Detroit.

"We've always maintained a presence and had strong support in the Ann Arbor area," said Perrone.

Their food truck has built a following at local gatherings like the Ann Arbor Art Fair and SummerFest. They serve lunch at Michigan Medicine weekly and show up at U-M football tailgates.