Pete Townshend’s Battle with Addiction and Future Plans Amid The Who’s Final US Tour

The musician opened up about his battle with prescription medication following knee surgery this year, speaking candidly to The New York Times. "I went through a period of feeling very depressed," Townshend said. "And when I had the knee operation early this year, I got readdicted to painkillers. This is the way rock stars die, OxyContin."

After seeking aid at a Spanish treatment center through a friend's connection, the guitarist reflected on his past. "I'd gone through severe alcohol addiction for many years, then narcotics. I'd been clean for over 30 years. ... I'm feeling really good at the moment," Townshend added. "If we don't extend, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back and played all those important venues we've left off the list, like Duluth? [Laughs] I'm 80, I don't like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs, and my friends," mused Townshend.

As The Who's final U.S. shows wind down to a September 28 finish in Las Vegas, questions linger about what's next. The band's future rests in the hands of vocalist Roger Daltrey.

Health issues affect both members. Daltrey's sight and hearing problems necessitate rest between shows. "We're saying farewell because touring is grueling on the body," he told The New York Times. However, the music won't stop. "We're not giving up as a band," Daltrey stressed. "We might do a couple of residencies. Hopefully, Pete and I won't stop making music."