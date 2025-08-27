Oakland County Schools Kick Off Year with Improvements, Fresh Leadership, and Better Facilities

School districts across Oakland County start their 2025-26 year this week. New buildings, fresh faces in key roles, and bond-funded upgrades mark the changes.

Troy School District wrapped up work at its elementary sites. Fresh playgrounds and modern classroom setups now fill all 12 schools. The high school's athletic complex remains under construction until spring 2026.

Waterford brought in Adam Martin to lead as superintendent. Six other administrators joined the team too. Bond money from 2020 paid for upgraded playgrounds, new sound systems, and better sports areas.

Holly Area Schools unveiled its middle school at Karl Richter Campus. According to The Oakland Press, Superintendent Scott Roper said, "This open house is much more than a celebration of a building. It's a celebration of what we can achieve together as a school community."

Big shifts happened in Huron Valley. Students from three middle schools now attend either Muir or White Lake. Both sites got extra space and tighter security. The old Oak Valley site now runs district programs.

Novi turned its former Meadows building into the Novus Center. Kids now work on robots there. It also houses adult learning and the Japanese School of Detroit.

John Tafelski steps in as Royal Oak's new chief after Mary Beth Fitzpatrick's eight-year run. Board President Tim Ciechorski stated, "His experience, vision, and commitment to student success made him our choice for this important role."

Lake Orion wants $242 million from voters this fall. Their pitch: fix buildings for a decade while cutting taxes by 0.49 mills.

South Lyon aims big with a $350 million ask. They promise no tax hikes. Plans include growing the Early Childhood Center.

Bloomfield Hills will cut the ribbon on its Wellness Center next month. Meanwhile, Pontiac kids were welcomed back to the newly fixed Herrington Elementary.