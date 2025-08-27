Michigan DNR Rolls Out 10-Year Plan To Breathe New Life Into Belle Isle; Wants Public Feedback on Future Projects

State officials want input on 11 planned changes to Belle Isle Park. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources opened a public survey that runs through September 8, 2025. These changes fit into their 10-year plan for the park.

Plans call for a bigger beach and fixes to the old boathouse. A new café might pop up, with more paths winding through the grounds. Workers will fix the Carillon Peace Tower and patch up the band shell. Where an old sawmill once stood, visitors might find a new learning center.

Recent work at the nearly 1,000-acre park shows promise. Last December brought a win - the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory opened its doors after $10 million in fixes.

Not a penny of state cash went into the conservatory work. Federal grants paid most costs, while private gifts added $2.5 million. Workers put in fresh glass above, fixed floors and walls below, made the entry better, and smoothed out paths near Lake Tacoma.

The James Scott Memorial Fountain got its shine back, and the casino now welcomes guests again. For what comes next, the DNR will mix grants and gifts with their usual funds.

The next ten years focus on basic needs and fun stuff to do. Better water areas might mean new piers where boats can dock, maybe even ferries someday. Kids will find more places to play, and groups will have places to meet.

A fresh look waits for the bathhouse as the beach grows bigger. Old horse stables might find new purpose, and getting to water spots should become easier.