Metro Detroit Schools Raise Pay, Add Benefits to Fix Bus Driver Shortage

School districts across Metro Detroit face a critical bus driver crunch as the new term nears. Novi schools scramble to fill five empty seats in their driver pool. Without these spots filled, their usual team of 35 can't run at full steam.

Novi bumped up driver wages to $23.50 from $21 hourly. Top performers can now pocket up to $29.50 based on their insurance picks. The package includes training with pay, health care, time off, and paid snow days.

"That doesn't seem like a lot, but it really makes a huge difference," said Transportation Supervisor, Carey Russell according to CBS News Detroit..

Wayne-Westland schools took a fresh path by setting up their own training hub. Chad Kundrick, who runs their transport wing, points out: "The industry is constantly facing a driver shortage right now."

Brighton schools now wave cash bonuses at new hires. While these sweet deals catch some eyes, empty seats still need filling.

The split work day keeps many folks away, drivers say. "You work several hours in the morning and several hours in the afternoon. I think the part-time nature makes it challenging," said Emily Moore, a Novi driver.

Yet some find the odd hours fit well with other work. Moore, who owns her business, has steered school buses for eight years. "Being self-employed, previously I was buying my own benefits, which can be very costly, so by the tradeoff of working 25/28 hours a week for the school district and I receive medical benefits, helps me save a lot of money," she shared.

Patrick Norton brings 16 years of wheel time at Wayne-Westland. According to WXYZ News, Norton said, "This is a job that you can really be passionate about. This is really something important to be part of somebody's education."