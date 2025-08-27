Detroit’s Hospitality Included Fest Succeeds With Pay-It-Forward Model, Brings in Thousands

The fourth annual Hospitality Included Fest drew massive crowds to Detroit's north end on Sunday. Their unique pay-it-forward system let many attend at no cost.

With over 4,000 advance tickets sold, the event topped expectations. The community-based system worked simply: local shops and residents bought $5 tickets for others to use.

"This is to close the funding gap, and they're $5 tickets. So drop $20 and, you know, it helps you get somebody else in," Thor Jones, founder of Hospitality Included, said.

After skipping 2024, the fest made a strong comeback. Jones kept it simple: "We missed out on last year. Just change the venue, funding, too many hurdles, not enough time."

Local talent took center stage as more than 30 food stands filled the streets. What started small, just seven vendors and 250 guests in year one, has grown into a major celebration of city life.

Project manager Stephanie Leon sees something unique in Detroit's spirit. "Hospitality people are the salt of the earth, and we know that," she said. "But there's something really, really special about the people from this place, and there's something very, very special about the land and the history, and just really understanding that this is the home of so many different innovations."

The event aims to show how being welcoming matters both at work and at home. Jones put it plainly: "We promote the hospitality industry, but we also promote it as hospitality as a way of life, of just being hospitable to your neighbor, a good person, essentially."