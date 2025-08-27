Detroit Kicks off New Round of Grants To Help Keep Long-Standing Neighborhood Businesses Going

City officials unveiled a $310,000 grant package today aimed at small businesses with deep roots in Detroit. The next phase of the Detroit Legacy Business Project will distribute 30 grants to shops that have stood strong for over three decades.

Funds can pay for fresh gear, computer systems, and fixing up storefronts. Shop owners get their shot at applying from August 25 to October 6.

Building on success from March 2025 when 16 shops got funding boosts, this round keeps pushing to save the businesses that make Detroit's streets feel like home. These mom-and-pop stores have stuck it out through thick and thin since the 1990s.

The cash is up for grabs no matter how a business is structured - from one-person shows to big teams. Even faith groups running licensed stores can try for grants. The rules keep it simple: just prove you've been around and making sales.

Small shops banded together in retail groups won't be left out. The same goes for non-profits that have been selling goods or helping folks for 30 years or more.

Detroit's growth team made these grants bite-sized on purpose. They cut through the usual mess of paperwork that stops small shops from getting the boost they need. Quick cash can make all the difference for a store trying to stay open.

Want in? Visit https://detroitmi.gov/opportunities/apply-grant. The city wants to back the places that keep neighborhoods feeling real - the spots where everybody knows your name.

Times are tough for old-school stores. Between big chains muscling in and money getting tight, it's harder than ever to keep the lights on. That's why this program matters so much.