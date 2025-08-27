Actor Michael Berryman On His Career, Starring In A Motley Crue Video, And Working With Rob Zombie

Actor Michael Barryman was kind enough to take a few minutes to talk to me about his extensive 50-year+ career, the famed Motley Crue video in which he starred, working with Rob Zombie, and his upcoming appearance at the historic Howell Theater on September 6th.

Yes, this is his busy season, as he'll be traveling the country doing comic-cons and meeting fans of his movies. "Yeah, we wind up at airports a lot." That's one way to put it. Michael appeared in Rob Zombie's The Devil's Rejects and The Lords of Salem. I asked him what it was like to work with him. "He's a very intelligent guy, he's easy to get along with, and a huge horror movie fan." He went on to say, "He's easy to work with."

Michael Berryman's Personal Favorite Projects

He told me which projects he thought shone the brightest light on him. A few he mentioned were the movie Below Zero, X-Files season 3 Revelations, The Motley Crue video (which we'll get into), and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, among others.

'Smokin' In The Boys' Room Video

As far as working with Motley, you might recall him in the 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' video. He talks about the end of the video where he wiggled his ears. "We were just goofing around between takes, and I just did that for fun." He said that Motley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars suggested they put that in the video. They included it at the very end, until someone edited that part out at MTV. But due to an outcry from fans, they put it back in. He told a funny story of meeting the production guy who had to re-edit the video with those final 04 seconds intact.