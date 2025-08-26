This Labor Day we start the COUNTDOWN to Riff Fest on September 20 with Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace co-headlining and featuring Return To Dust, Escape The Fate, Miss May I, The Haunt, and Autumn Kings! As we celebrate the holiday weekend, we are also going to start gearing up Riff Fest. Limited tickets are still available for the show, but this weekend is your shot to join us at Pine Knob for FREE!

All Labor Day Weekend we will be cranking up music from this year’s line up as well as past Riff Fest bands. And as you kick off September on Labor Day, this is your shot to rock at Riff Fest. Below you can enter to win a Four Pack of Pavilion tickets to head out to Pine Knob on September 20.

