Static X: Win Here!

Static X, along with special guest Dope, will hit the stage at The Fillmore on September 18. Tickets are still available for the show , and this is your shot to check it out for free.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 25 and 11:59pm on September 14 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 15 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Static X on September 18. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.