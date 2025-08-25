Sevendust: Win With The Riff
SEVENDUSTNovember 19 | Jack White Theatre at The MasonicClick here for tickets Sevendust bring the “Southside Double Wide” Tour to the Jack White Theatre at The Masonic on November 19. …
SEVENDUST
November 19 | Jack White Theatre at The Masonic
Click here for tickets
Sevendust bring the “Southside Double Wide” Tour to the Jack White Theatre at The Masonic on November 19. This is a special evening with Sevendust as they perform acoustic for the show! Tickets are on sale now, and we have your shot to go for FREE!
Be listening to win tickets to the show instantly and below is a bonus chance to win and see Sevendust unplugged this November.
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 25 and 11:59pm, September 7, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 8, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sevendust on November 19. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.