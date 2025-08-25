Saliva: Win Tickets With The Riff
SALIVASeptember 11 | District 142 Click here for tickets Saliva along with Earshot, The Founder featuring Austin John Winkler, and LYLVC will be rocking downriver when they come to District…
SALIVA
September 11 | District 142
Click here for tickets
Saliva along with Earshot, The Founder featuring Austin John Winkler, and LYLVC will be rocking downriver when they come to District 142 for a show on September 11. Tickets are on sale now, and we want to get you into the show for free.
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Saliva when they come to District 142 on September 11.
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, August 25 and 11:59pm on September 8 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 9 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Saliva on September 11. A maximum of Ten (10) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.