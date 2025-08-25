Jerry Cantrell: Be The V.I.P.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,August 25 and 11:59pm, September 3, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on September 4, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Jerry Cantrell on September 9. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of VIP Tickets. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.