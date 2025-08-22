Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Economic Impact of Back To The Beginning on Birmingham, England

While the total amount raised for charity is still unknown, there are new figures available to show that Back To The Beginning brought in a significant sum to the local…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
A public tribute is displayed as Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

While the total amount raised for charity is still unknown, there are new figures available to show that Back To The Beginning brought in a significant sum to the local economy around Birmingham, England.

According to the BBC, the University of Birmingham crunched the numbers and determined the epic show headlined by the final performance of the original Black Sabbath lineup brought in £33.8 million ($45.72 million USD) in gross economic output in the UK. Of that amount, £27.6 million ($37.33 million USD) remained in the West Midlands area.

Dr. Matt Lyons, who led the effort from the University of Birmingham, said in a statement, "As regional economists from the University of Birmingham, we thought we would do our bit to honour Ozzy's legacy by estimating the economic impact of his last gig. The impact of the Prince of Darkness obviously goes far beyond the financial impact his gigs and TV shows have netted. Ozzy is a global legend, and his gift of incredible music, and now his final economic impact, will go on to benefit his home city far into the future."

How Much Did Back To The Beginning raise for Charity?

As previously reported, Tom Morello, who served as the musical director for Back To The Beginning, shared via Instagram that the event raised over $190 million. About a week later, Billboard reported that the figure meant Back To The Beginning was the highest-grossing charity concert in history.

However, Sharon Osbourne told Pollstar, " ... One of the things that’s frightening me is all this false press about [how], we’ve made $140 million and all of this, and I’m like, 'God, I wish we could have, for one gig.' It’s just ridiculous, the different stories. I went on the internet the next morning, and it was like, $140 million, $160 million. And I’m like, 'Where does this stuff come from?' And people like 'Billboard' have printed it."

As for what the event actually grossed, Sharon didn't have an answer during the interview. She noted, "It takes a really long time, because we’ve had all of the bands that we had come in and their expenses, and it’ll take a good six weeks to get the final number. Because we’re selling merch for another two weeks from the gig. So, we’ve got another two weeks of sales yet to add to it. It’ll be another four weeks, and it’ll be done."

Ozzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
English singer David Bowie performing at a live recording of 'The 1980 Floor Show' for the NBC 'Midnight Special' TV show
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 23Dan Teodorescu
Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Music87-Year-Old Stroke Survivor Gets Ready for AC/DC Concert at Murrayfield StadiumDan Teodorescu
Geezer Butler, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBlack Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ Returns to Top 10 in Billboard Vinyl Albums ChartLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect