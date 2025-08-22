87-Year-Old Stroke Survivor Gets Ready for AC/DC Concert at Murrayfield Stadium

At 87, Wilma McKenzie won't let anything stop her from rocking out. The Penicuik grandma attended AC/DC's show at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 21, despite a February stroke affecting her speech.

"I've said even if they have to wheel or carry me into Murrayfield, I'll be there to see them. I'm going!" McKenzie told Edinburgh Live.

The stroke occurred while she was spending time with her daughter. "My daughter was speaking to me, and suddenly said 'oh, your face is twisting'. She called the doctors and they took me straight to the infirmary," McKenzie said.

Now McKenzie has aphasia, making speech a challenge. "I didn't have any twists or turns or anything like that, I just couldn't speak. Sometimes words flow easily, other times they stick. That's the only mark it left," she said.

The band returns to Scotland after a decade-long gap since playing Glasgow's Hampden. The Australians have sold over 200 million albums since forming in 1973.

Edinburgh shops have joined the celebration. A local kiltmaker crafted special Bon Scott-inspired tartans for scarves and kilts to mark the occasion.

"Being asked to design tartans in memory of Bon Scott was a huge honour," said Gordon Nicolson of Nicolson Kiltmakers, as reported by The East Lothian Courier. "Their music crosses time — young and old still blast their songs."