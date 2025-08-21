Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: August 22-August 24

This weekend, Detroit hosts a full schedule of enriching celebrations, art exhibitions, performances, and sports. From the music of SW Fest to the creativity of the Hazel Park Art Fair…

Jennifer Eggleston

Ceramic dishes, tableware and jugs sold on Easter market in Vilnius. Lithuanian capital’s annual traditional crafts fair is held every March on Old Town streets.

This weekend, Detroit hosts a full schedule of enriching celebrations, art exhibitions, performances, and sports. From the music of SW Fest to the creativity of the Hazel Park Art Fair and the multicultural tapestry of the Freedom Arts Festival, there's something for everyone all weekend long.

SW Fest

  • What: A celebration of Southwest Detroit music and community
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Senate Theater, 6424 Michigan Ave., Detroit
  • Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

SW Fest is back at the historic Senate Theater, showcasing music, art, and food for the Southwest Detroit community. You can enjoy engaging performances by regional artists and explore beautiful art and handcrafted jewelry made by talented local creatives. A roster of vendors serving an assortment of delicious fare will ensure you won't go hungry. The event is family-friendly and suitable for everyone, offering an atmosphere where guests can gather and establish new friendships.

Hazel Park Art Fair

  • What: Family-friendly art fair for people of all ages
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., Detroit
  • Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Hazel Park Art Fair in Green Acres Park fosters creativity in the heart of the lively Hazel Park community. The event is free to the public and displays a wide variety of art by both emerging and established artists curated by the nonprofit Hazel Park Arts Council. Various live performances keep guests entertained, and the food court featuring a charity craft beer tent adds to the experience.

Freedom Arts Festival: Sounds From the Park

  • What: Experience Detroit's multicultural heritage through dance, music, art, and storytelling
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Palmer Park Bandshell, 1555 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit
  • Cost: Free admission

The Freedom Arts Festival returns to Palmer Park with Sounds from the Park: Legacy and Mentorship. This free event features music, dance, storytelling, and art reflecting Detroit's multicultural heritage. Saxophonist and composer Marcus Elliot, in partnership with Sidewalk Detroit, has developed five site-specific works based on the physical and shared memories, dreams, and visions of community stewards, elders, and youth. Each piece honors the history, character, and spirit of neighborhood parks throughout Detroit, acknowledging their importance as contemporary environments for connection, rest, and recreation.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend lineup offers a mix of entertainment for all tastes, from family-friendly fun to live comedy and sports action. Audiences can enjoy an animated adventure under the stars, laugh along with stand-up performances, and cheer on the hometown team:

what's poppin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
St. Sharbel Church Hosts Free Middle Eastern Food Festival August 23-24
Local NewsSt. Sharbel Church Hosts Free Middle Eastern Food Festival August 23-24Matt Christopherson
Warren Police to Give Away Free Backpacks, Haircuts at School Supply Event
Local NewsWarren Police to Give Away Free Backpacks, Haircuts at School Supply EventMatt Christopherson
Detroit Red Wings Will Retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 Jersey in January
Local NewsDetroit Red Wings Will Retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 Jersey in JanuaryKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect