Led Zeppelin to Put Out 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Physical Graffiti’ with Live EP
Rock giants Led Zeppelin will unveil a 50th anniversary special edition of their iconic sixth album, Physical Graffiti, next fall. Set for a September 12 release, this three-LP set pairs the original double album with fresh material on a bonus disc. There's also a new visualizer video for "Trampled Under Foot," along with a remastered version of "Kashmir."
A surprise live EP drops alongside the main release. Fans will get their first taste of raw concert magic from the band's thunderous shows at Earl's Court and Knebworth. The EP captures blistering takes of "In My Time of Dying" plus two more stage gems from Led Zeppelin's historic nights.
The vinyl package spreads across three discs. Two hold the classic album tracks, starting with the punch of "Custard Pie" and the swagger of "The Rover." On disc three, seven unheard cuts shine new light on the band's studio work. One standout, "Brandy & Coke," is an early sketch of what would become "Trampled Under Foot." The 3LP deluxe edition of Physical Graffiti is available for pre-order, and it features remastered tracks.
This marks half a century since the original stormed into record shops. The band has stoked fan excitement by dropping crisp HD videos for "Kashmir" and "Trampled Under Foot" ahead of the fall launch.
The bonus disc packs some wild surprises. Raw cuts of "In My Time of Dying" and "Houses of the Holy" show the songs taking shape. There's also "Driving Through Kashmir" with its sweeping strings, plus a different mix of "Boogie With Stu" from Sunset Sound studios. Led Zeppelin also released an HD version of the "Trampled Under Foot" live video from Earl's Court in 1975. The band's website offers the full three-disc set and the Live EP. Music lovers can pick vinyl, CD, or digital files.