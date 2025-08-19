Rob Halford Talks Alice Cooper, Detroit, and Life as the Metal God

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

Anytime I get a chance to talk with Rob Halford, it’s a good day. The Metal God himself checked in with me recently to talk about his upcoming tour stop with Alice Cooper and Corrosion of Conformity at Pine Knob on October 2nd.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Right off the bat, I had to ask him—since he and Alice both live in Phoenix, do they ever hang out?

“Yeah, he’s my neighbor,” Rob laughed. “I could walk to his house if it wasn’t so damn hot. We go way back, man. When I first worked retail, School’s Out was the soundtrack in the store. To this day, I’m still in awe of Alice. Even when we’re chatting, my brain goes, ‘You’re talking to Alice Cooper!’ He’s a beautiful man, a great friend, and just an unbelievable performer.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Rob Halford and Alice Cooper speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Halford reflected on Alice inducting Judas Priest into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: “My first thought was Alice. He’s one of the hardest-working people in rock and roll, so I didn’t know if he’d have the time. I sent him a text, and he just said, ‘I’m on it. Tell me when, where, what time.’ That’s Alice—no fuss, just all heart.”

Detroit has always held a special place in Halford’s heart, too. “When I first came to America, I couldn’t wait to get to Detroit. It’s the Birmingham of the U.S.—blue collar, hardworking, tough, full of community. I was around when the city went through some rough times, but now look at it—it’s thriving again. Coming back to Detroit is always a joy.”

We also touched on some heavy stuff, including Ozzy Osbourne’s passing. Rob got emotional recalling the day he heard the news: “I just curled up in a ball and cried for hours. I still can’t believe it. At the next show, we played ‘Giants in the Sky’ off Invincible Shield, which honors all the legends we’ve lost—Lemmy, Ronnie, Freddie, Janis… and now Ozzy. But Ozzy would want us to party, to rock, to celebrate. That’s how I’ll always remember him—larger than life, full of generosity and spirit.”

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - APRIL 30: Musicians Rob Halford (L) and Ozzy Osbourne attend the press conference announcing OZZFest 2010 at the Sixx Sense Studio on April 30, 2010 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

And yes, Priest still kicks off their shows with War Pigs. “It’s one of the greatest metal songs ever written,” Halford said. “I was lucky enough to sing for Ozzy a couple of times. That connection will never go away.”

On a lighter note, Rob recently found out he’s got his own action figure. “My friends were texting me about it and I had no idea what they were talking about. I said, ‘I do? Can you send me a picture of myself?’ It’s pretty cool. I’ve got so much Priest stuff in my houses in Phoenix and England that maybe I’ll start a Metal God museum one day.”