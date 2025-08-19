Rob Halford Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne and the Legends We’ve Lost

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

When I talked with Rob Halford recently, there was no way we weren’t going to bring up Ozzy Osbourne. The loss is still fresh, and you can hear the emotion in Rob’s voice when he talks about his friend.

“I just curled up in a ball and cried for hours,” Rob told me about the day he got the call. “I still can’t believe it. I’m still grieving, like so many people. But what an outpouring of love. It shows you the power Ozzy had, not just as a performer but as a human being.”

On stage, Halford and Priest found a way to honor Ozzy almost immediately. “We played ‘Giants in the Sky’ from Invincible Shield, which is about the people we love in music who’ve gone to that beautiful place—Lemmy, Ronnie, Janis, Freddie, all of them. And for that show, we added Ozzy. I told the crowd, ‘This is tough, but Ozzy would say let’s party, let’s rock, let’s live it up.’ That was his heart and soul.”

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Musicians Rob Halford, Ozzy Osbourne and Nikki Sixx attend the press conference announcing OZZFest 2010 at the Sixx Sense Studio on April 30, 2010 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Halford also touched on the larger-than-life presence Ozzy always carried: “Even just being around him, I was in awe. I’d think, ‘Oh my God, it’s Ozzy.’ He was so generous, so caring, and he gave everything he had to the fans. That’s what made him so special.”

The bond between Priest and Sabbath has always been deep, and Halford admitted he was honored to step into Ozzy’s shoes on more than one occasion. “I had two opportunities to sing for him—once with Sabbath and then more recently covering War Pigs, which we still use to kick off our shows. One of the greatest metal songs ever written. That connection will never be severed.”