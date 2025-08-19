Contests
Rob Halford Reflects on Ozzy Osbourne and the Legends We’ve Lost

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

Meltdown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Inductee Rob Halford of Judas Priest performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

When I talked with Rob Halford recently, there was no way we weren’t going to bring up Ozzy Osbourne. The loss is still fresh, and you can hear the emotion in Rob’s voice when he talks about his friend.

“I just curled up in a ball and cried for hours,” Rob told me about the day he got the call. “I still can’t believe it. I’m still grieving, like so many people. But what an outpouring of love. It shows you the power Ozzy had, not just as a performer but as a human being.”

On stage, Halford and Priest found a way to honor Ozzy almost immediately. “We played ‘Giants in the Sky’ from Invincible Shield, which is about the people we love in music who’ve gone to that beautiful place—Lemmy, Ronnie, Janis, Freddie, all of them. And for that show, we added Ozzy. I told the crowd, ‘This is tough, but Ozzy would say let’s party, let’s rock, let’s live it up.’ That was his heart and soul.”

SHERMAN OAKS, CA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Musicians Rob Halford, Ozzy Osbourne and Nikki Sixx attend the press conference announcing OZZFest 2010 at the Sixx Sense Studio on April 30, 2010 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Halford also touched on the larger-than-life presence Ozzy always carried: “Even just being around him, I was in awe. I’d think, ‘Oh my God, it’s Ozzy.’ He was so generous, so caring, and he gave everything he had to the fans. That’s what made him so special.”

The bond between Priest and Sabbath has always been deep, and Halford admitted he was honored to step into Ozzy’s shoes on more than one occasion. “I had two opportunities to sing for him—once with Sabbath and then more recently covering War Pigs, which we still use to kick off our shows. One of the greatest metal songs ever written. That connection will never be severed.”

As heavy as the grief is, Halford reminded me—and all of us—that the way forward is celebration: “We have to keep talking about them. I always talk about Ronnie, about Lemmy, and now about Ozzy. It’s how you get through the grief—by remembering the joy, the music, and the good times.”

Part 1: Rob Halford Talks Alice Cooper, Detroit, and Life as the Metal God

Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
