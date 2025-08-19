Oasis Show Creates Record-Breaking 261 Kilowatts of Fan Energy in Edinburgh

Oasis fans shook the ground with 261 kilowatts of raw power during "Cigarettes and Alcohol" at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. The August 12 show broke the band's previous 2009 record.

"The energy detected by the seismic monitoring stations is driven by the movement of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music, rather than the volume of the concert, with bigger, more energetic crowds generating larger signal," the British Society of Gerontology mentioned in a statement, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

The tour marks a turning point. After 14 years apart, Noel and Liam Gallagher stand on stage together, putting their bitter split behind them. The packed stadium was a stop on their UK comeback run. Just weeks before, 81,000 screaming fans came to London's Wembley Stadium to witness their return.