Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Oasis Show Creates Record-Breaking 261 Kilowatts of Fan Energy in Edinburgh

Oasis fans shook the ground with 261 kilowatts of raw power during “Cigarettes and Alcohol” at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. The August 12 show broke the band’s previous 2009 record. “The…

Dan Teodorescu
Oasis perform on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Oasis fans shook the ground with 261 kilowatts of raw power during "Cigarettes and Alcohol" at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. The August 12 show broke the band's previous 2009 record.

"The energy detected by the seismic monitoring stations is driven by the movement of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music, rather than the volume of the concert, with bigger, more energetic crowds generating larger signal," the British Society of Gerontology mentioned in a statement, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

The tour marks a turning point. After 14 years apart, Noel and Liam Gallagher stand on stage together, putting their bitter split behind them. The packed stadium was a stop on their UK comeback run. Just weeks before, 81,000 screaming fans came to London's Wembley Stadium to witness their return.

The North American part of the tour is next, starting on August 24 in Toronto. Fans across the ocean will get their shot to catch the magic live. 

Liam GallagherOasis
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis.
MusicSign Language Interpreter from Oasis Shows in Dublin Goes ViralErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicBBC Issues Statement on Why They Pulled Ozzy Osbourne DocumentaryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Judas Priest's Rob Halford | Talkin' Rock with Meltdown
MusicRob Halford Talks Alice Cooper, Detroit, and Life as the Metal GodMeltdown
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect