BBC Issues Statement on Why They Pulled Ozzy Osbourne Documentary

The BBC has issued a statement on why they pulled their Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before it was set to air. “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this…

Erica Banas
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The BBC has issued a statement on why they pulled their Ozzy Osbourne documentary hours before it was set to air.

"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time," said the BBC. "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

As previously reported, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally set to air on August 18. The documentary is about Ozzy's life from 2002 to 2025. The one-hour doc focused on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's move from the United States to the couple's Buckinghamshire home. It also covers Ozzy's health struggles and his preparation for his final performance at Back To The Beginning.

BBC reported that Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally titled Home to Roost and was first announced in 2022. However, the project's focus changed once Ozzy's health took a turn.

When the project was originally about Ozzy and Sharon's move back to the UK, the couple talked about why they decided to move after living in California for nearly 40 years. In a November 2022 interview with Consequence, Sharon said, "California is not what it once was. When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."

Ozzy added, "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
