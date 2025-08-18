Sam Bernstein Chopper Shop – Season 5 Episode 3

We are excited to bring back the FIFTH season of the Call Sam Chopper Shop! The Call Sam Chopper Shop is building another one-of-a-kind motorcycle, but this year YOU could be part of the action. Join our celebrity host, Darren McCarty, as we document the entire build process throughout Season Five and watch as we do something that we've never done before...

Over the next several months Sam Bernstein Law will be working with Bad Pig Customs in Hazel Park, MI to build a custom motorcycle. The entire process will be documented for all to watch and once completed, the new motorcycle will be donated to Volunteers of America Michigan (VOAMI) and raffled off to one lucky winner in support of Michigan veterans!

Follow along with Darren McCarty as we build this performance bagger! Videos will be uploaded throughout the process on our website, YouTube and all social media channels. There, you can join us and see the step-by-step process that it takes in order to build such an amazing machine. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to get alerts and follow along with the rebuild process.